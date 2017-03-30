Connecticut Governor Advises Parents ...

Connecticut Governor Advises Parents in US Illegally to Pick Guardians for Kids

2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Family Preparedness Plan includes step-by-step guidance for how undocumented parents can designate a relative or friend to care for their children, in the event that they are detained or deported by immigration authorities. "We want to make sure that people have a plan in place should immigration action separate their families", said the governor in a statement.

