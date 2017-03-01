Connecticut fourth nationally in use ...

Connecticut fourth nationally in use of evidence-based...

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Westport News

Evidence-based policy-making is not inherently the most exciting topic of conversation. While the practice is known to be effective by allowing for increased data driven investment in the most cost-effective programs and ultimately improving the outcomes of taxpayer funded programs, the successes do not get headline coverage the way flashy, new government programs do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC