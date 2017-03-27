Connecticut Compiles Toolkit For Families Worried About Immigration Action
Connecticut parents worried about being detained or deported can download a state guide on how to arrange for childcare for their kids in those instances. Developed by Malloy's office and state agencies, the downloadable kit has a Family Preparedness Plan - in English and Spanish - with information on what people can do without the help of an attorney to arrange for the childcare in the event of an immigration action.
