Connecticut Common-Law Rule Limiting Punitives Does Not Apply to Statutory Damages
Drawing a distinction between punitive damages based on statutory and common law claims, the Connecticut Supreme Court held that a common-law rule limiting punitive damages does not apply to an award of statutory damages under Connecticut's Product Liability Act. See Biflock v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC