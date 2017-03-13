Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen

Three days before a legislative deadline to act on a casino bill, Attorney General George Jepsen on Monday cast further doubt on the possibility of expanded gambling in Connecticut. In an eight-page opinion, Jepsen warned of the potential legal risks, including the threat of losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue from the two existing tribal casinos, owned by the Mohegans and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation .

