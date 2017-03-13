Conn. woman attacks boyfriend with sa...

Conn. woman attacks boyfriend with samurai sword after dispute

Read more: New York Daily News

An argument between a Connecticut couple quickly turned dangerous after the woman went after her lover with a samurai-type sword. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, called police from a nearby apartment and told authorities that during the dispute Bentley asked him to leave the apartment.

