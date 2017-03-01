College grads would earn tax breaks to stay in CT
The Sacred Heart University campus in Fairfield. Under a proposal in the General Assembly, college graduates who stay in state could receive income tax credits for up to five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC