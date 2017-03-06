Celtic music on tap at Greenwich Library

Celtic music on tap at Greenwich Library

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with this unique Celtic duo of fiddler Jeanne Freeman , whose playing has been described as "effortlessly virtuosic" -- and singer/guitarist Dan Ringrose , whose voice has been called "stunning." Together, they bring a lively freshness to traditional and original tunes and songs, along with stories, poetry, and humor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,370,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC