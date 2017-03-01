Car vandalizations at Hilltop and Cel...

Car vandalizations at Hilltop and Celeron Apartments

Several cars parked in the University of Connecticut's on-campus Hilltop Apartments are now missing all four tires after being vandalized Thursday night. Several cars parked in the University of Connecticut's on-campus Hilltop Apartments, as well as off-campus Celeron Apartments, are now missing all four tires after being vandalized Thursday night.

