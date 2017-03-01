Bradley Airport Adds Nonstop Service To San Francisco For Summer
If you left your heart in the City by the Bay, fetching it out of Bradley International Airport will be possible this summer when United Airlines begins its seasonal direct flight service to San Francisco. Starting June 8 and running through Sept.
