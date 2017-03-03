Blumenthal & Murphy: Sessionsa recusal not enough
Connecticut's two Democratic U.S. Senators say Attorney General Jeff Sessions has not gone far enough in confirming he met with the Russian Ambassador and recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the election. Both say there was no reason for Sessions to have contact with the Russian Ambassador and that he was the only member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
