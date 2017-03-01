Bag Bill Appears to Have Enough Votes to Pass
A majority of the legislature's Environment Committee think it is a good idea to charge 5 cents for single-use plastic bags and to use the money to help maintain state parks. However, many expressed concern about whether that fund would truly be dedicated to helping state parks, or that it would be just another account that could be swept into the general fund to help erase the budget deficit.
