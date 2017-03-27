Autoswage Products Inc., at 726 River Road, Shelton, Conn.
Connecticut companies that violate permit conditions by discharging unsafe levels of toxic metals and other dangerous pollutants into state rivers and streams rarely face fines for those violations, a C-HIT analysis of federal data shows. Among those violators is Autoswage of Shelton, which in 2013 poured 517 percent more copper and 58 percent more iron into the Housatonic River than allowed under its wastewater discharge permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb '17
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC