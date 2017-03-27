Autoswage Products Inc., at 726 River...

Autoswage Products Inc., at 726 River Road, Shelton, Conn.

Connecticut companies that violate permit conditions by discharging unsafe levels of toxic metals and other dangerous pollutants into state rivers and streams rarely face fines for those violations, a C-HIT analysis of federal data shows. Among those violators is Autoswage of Shelton, which in 2013 poured 517 percent more copper and 58 percent more iron into the Housatonic River than allowed under its wastewater discharge permit.

