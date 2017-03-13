Are Big Changes Looming for Connecticut's CON Law?

Health care providers both inside and outside of Connecticut will have their eyes trained on the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Public Health next week when it takes up Governor's Bill No. 795 The Bill represents the culmination of a year-long effort to reassess the state's CON program that was headed by a specially appointed 16-member CON Task Force charged with determining "if changes are necessary to ensure quality of care and access for all state residents, and the preservation of an open and competitive market."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.