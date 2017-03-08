AMP Medical with $450.00 in Connecticut Sales Subject to Personal Jurisdiction in Trademark Lawsuit
A recent case from the District of Connecticut provides important insight into personal jurisdiction analysis, and serves as a reminder that sometimes even modest connections to a state can render a company subject to suit in that state. Here, Judge Vanessa Bryant found that Connecticut could exercise personal jurisdiction over AMP Medical Products, a Nevada company that sold $450 worth of infringing products into Connecticut.
