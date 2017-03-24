Advocates seek better awareness of Sa...

Advocates seek better awareness of Safe Haven baby laws

After the discovery this week of an infant's body in a Connecticut reservoir, some lawmakers and advocates are questioning whether enough is being done to publicize a law that allows parents to drop off newborns at a hospital - no questions asked. Since the state law passed in 2000, public service campaigns have tried to put the word out, but it has been a challenge to get the message to stick, particularly among high school students, a target group that turns over every four years.

