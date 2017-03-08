16 charged with drug offenses in Hart...

16 charged with drug offenses in Hartford

The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, along with the FBI and Hartford police, announced Wednesday the unsealing of a 31 count indictment charging 16 people with federal narcotic offences related to the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in Hartford. The indictment was returned by a grand jury on February 23rd and unsealed on Tuesday.

