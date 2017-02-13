Woman killed after colliding with another skier at CT mountain
Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old Lisa Kelly of Brookfield was skiing at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall when she collided with another skier. Kelly was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by ambulance.
