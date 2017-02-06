Undocumented Students, Advocates Push For Financial Aid 'Afford To Dream' Bill
Brandon Pinto, 19, of Waterbury, testifies at a hearing before the Higher Education committee at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon. Pinto and other undocumented college students testified in favor of a proposed senate bill that would enable them to access financial aid from Connecticut state colleges and universities.
