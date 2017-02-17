Trump 101' in session at SCSU
There is no ranting about the latest tweet from the nation's commander in chief emanating from a third floor classroom on the Southern Connecticut State University classroom. And the focus isn't so much on the 45th president's departure from what 44 American presidents before him have done, but rather assessing what impact Trump will and can have on public policy going forward.
