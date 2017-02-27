Tribes pick East Windsor for Connecticut casino
Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes announced Monday they have chosen East Windsor for the site of their proposed border casino, but not everyone at the state Capitol thinks it's the best location. Some legislators talk of scrapping the idea and locating the state's potentially third casino in southwestern Connecticut, taking advantage of the potentially lucrative New York gambling market.
