Towns need alternative to resident state troopers

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: When a contractor prices a job at an unreasonably high cost, it often means the contractor doesn't want that work. The evidence in Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's last few budgets, culminating in the current proposal, is that the state no longer wants the job of contracting resident state trooper services to towns too small to hire their own police chiefs or supervise their own departments. Charges that have been steadily mounting for several eastern Connecticut towns and others in the state would peak next year at 100 percent of the cost of each trooper assigned to the town.

