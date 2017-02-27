Tolls In Connecticut Discussed At Legislative Hearing
At a legislative debate Monday, toll opponents argued that motorists can't tolerate another expense while advocates countered that Connecticut can't afford to keep letting out-of-state drivers use its highways for free. "Connecticut already taxes too much, and this is just another tax.
