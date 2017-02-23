The theme of Connecticut Arts Day for 2017 is 'Moving Forward'
Art lovers mark your calendars for the second annual Connecticut Arts Day. The free day long event to celebrate the arts and culture in the state will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017.
