Teen charged with lying about being raped by college football players 0:0
Two college football players who were expelled last year after rape accusations have been cleared by police after authorities say their accuser recanted her story. Nikki Yovino, 18, of South Setauket, NY, has been charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection to an incident at a Sacred Heart University football party in October, the Connecticut Post reports .
