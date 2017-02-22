Suspects extradited back to Connecticut for alleged homicide
Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and Willimantic Police extradited two men Tuesday accused of an alleged homicide from Arizona back to Connecticut on the strength of the arrest warrants. Juan Chach, 24, and Ignacio Chach-Aperez, 26, were advised on their Notice of Rights and processed accordingly.
