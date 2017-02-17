Study: Many of Connecticut's bridges are - deficient'
The I-95 bridge over the Byram River as seen from the Greenwich side of the river that is the border for Connecticut and New York states, Greenwich, Conn., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. According to an American Road and Transportation Builders Association report, the I-95 bridge over the Byram River is "structurally deficient."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC