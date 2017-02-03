State of Connecticut v. Enrique Ayala
Rogers, C. J., and Palmer, Eveleigh, McDonald, Espinosa and Robinson, Js.*Mitchell S. Brody, senior assistant state's attorney, with whom, on the brief, were Michael Dearington, former state's attorney, and Seth R. Garbarsky, assistant state's attorney, for the appellant . Katherine C. Essington, for the appellee .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|18
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC