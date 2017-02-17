Spy ship departs; worry about Russia remains
A Russian spy ship has left the waters off the coast of Connecticut, but Democratic lawmakers remain convinced its prowling up and down the East Coast is an act of aggression by the country's leader. "All of the Russian activity since the inauguration looks to be Putin showing off that he has a blank check to do whatever he wants," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Thursday.
