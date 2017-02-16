Snow, Rains Easing Drought in Much of State, But Not for Northwestern Connecticut

Storms in recent weeks have finally begun to ease the long-running drought in many parts of Connecticut, but the northwestern portion of the state continues to be listed as an area of "extreme drought" by federal climate experts. Most of Litchfield County and about half of Hartford County make up the only remaining section of extreme drought in the 11-state northeastern region of the U.S., according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.

