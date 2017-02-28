Six Charged in Death of University of...

Six Charged in Death of University of Connecticut Student After Party

13 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Six University of Connecticut students were charged Friday with alcohol-related offenses connected to the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle after leaving a party last fall. The students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16 during homecoming weekend.

