Senator Blumenthal to speak against education secretary

Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is joining members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on the Senate Floor on Tuesday, February 7 to oppose President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education. He plans to take the floor around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday to speak out against the nomination of Betsy DeVos.

