See where Conn. lands in U.S. News' first nationwide ranking

13 hrs ago

Connecticut's Top 10 ratings in education, health care access and public safety helped it reach 12th place out of the 50 states for overall quality of life, according to U.S. News & World Report. In its first nationwide ranking of states, U.S. News used interviews, dozens of different subject areas and tens of thousands of data points to determine that Massachusetts is the best state in the nation.

