See where Conn. lands in U.S. News' first nationwide ranking
Connecticut's Top 10 ratings in education, health care access and public safety helped it reach 12th place out of the 50 states for overall quality of life, according to U.S. News & World Report. In its first nationwide ranking of states, U.S. News used interviews, dozens of different subject areas and tens of thousands of data points to determine that Massachusetts is the best state in the nation.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
