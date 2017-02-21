Rhode Island Senate to talk about Amt...

Rhode Island Senate to talk about Amtrak bypass proposal

3 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Rhode Island state senators are holding a meeting to talk about the proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City by creating a bypass through parts of southern New England. The proposal that would straighten the route through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island has met with opposition from several towns and the state legislators and members of Congress who represent them.

