Republican Lawmakers Jockey To Save T...

Republican Lawmakers Jockey To Save Towns From Mid-Year Budget Cuts

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Republican legislative leaders were quick to call a press conference Tuesday to announce that they have a plan to restore Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's $20 million in mid-year budget cuts. At that press conference, Republicans said they would use money from the reserve salary account, a 5 percent reduction in other various accounts, and a 10 percent reduction to Connecticut Television Network, which was televising their press conference, to make up the difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan '17 Evilgelicalling 17
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC