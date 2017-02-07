Republican Lawmakers Jockey To Save Towns From Mid-Year Budget Cuts
Republican legislative leaders were quick to call a press conference Tuesday to announce that they have a plan to restore Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's $20 million in mid-year budget cuts. At that press conference, Republicans said they would use money from the reserve salary account, a 5 percent reduction in other various accounts, and a 10 percent reduction to Connecticut Television Network, which was televising their press conference, to make up the difference.
