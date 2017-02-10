Report: district failed to respond to child abuse complaints
A state report has found Hartford public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations of over many years. Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said Friday that her office's nine-month review revealed district officials didn't follow protocols for reporting potential abuse and harassment.
