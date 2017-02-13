Rep Stage Announces Cast for World Premiere Musical Dorian's Closet

Rep Stage, a regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, announces the full casting for its world premiere production of "Dorian's Closet," a new musical based on the life of legendary female impersonator Dorian Corey. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Joseph Ritsch, with book and lyrics by Richard Mailman and music by Ryan Haase, "Dorian's Closet" runs April 26-May 14, 2017, with previews on the first two nights and opening night on April 28. "Dorian's Closet" is a fictionalized account of Dorian's life and what leads to the discovery of a mummified body in her Harlem apartment after her death in the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.