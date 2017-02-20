Rally tonight for Bridgeport sanctuary resolution
A rally, led by Make the Road Connecticut, was held to support the Sanctuary designation for the city of Bridgeport and its institutions in front of City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. The rally took place just days after the massive mobilization in Washington DC calling for local policies that protect immigrants and refugees against racists and anti immigrant rhetoric following the election of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|18
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC