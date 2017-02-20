Rally tonight for Bridgeport sanctuar...

Rally tonight for Bridgeport sanctuary resolution

Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A rally, led by Make the Road Connecticut, was held to support the Sanctuary designation for the city of Bridgeport and its institutions in front of City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. The rally took place just days after the massive mobilization in Washington DC calling for local policies that protect immigrants and refugees against racists and anti immigrant rhetoric following the election of Donald Trump.

