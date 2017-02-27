Proposed alternate Northeast Corridor rail line in southeastern Connecticut.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With the Federal Railroad Administration expected to finalize its recommendation for upgrades to the Northeast Corridor as early as Wednesday, Connecticut's U.S. senators and Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, pressed the FRA to listen to residents' objections to a proposed rail line between Old Saybrook and Kenyon, R.I. The lawmakers highlighted in letters to the FRA on Tuesday the opposition to the proposed bypass in Southeastern Connecticut, as well as to a proposed new route through several communities in Fairfield County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.