Proposed alternate Northeast Corridor rail line in southeastern Connecticut.
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With the Federal Railroad Administration expected to finalize its recommendation for upgrades to the Northeast Corridor as early as Wednesday, Connecticut's U.S. senators and Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, pressed the FRA to listen to residents' objections to a proposed rail line between Old Saybrook and Kenyon, R.I. The lawmakers highlighted in letters to the FRA on Tuesday the opposition to the proposed bypass in Southeastern Connecticut, as well as to a proposed new route through several communities in Fairfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC