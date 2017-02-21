Proposed 428 Percent Hike for Gun Permits Could Hurt Sales
If the fee for a pistol carry permit increases to $300 from $70 for five years, new gun owners could be the ones discouraged from purchasing guns. "Existing gun owners, they'll suck it up and do what they have to do," said Gary Lenk, the gunsmith at Newington Gun Exchange.
