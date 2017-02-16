Pratt & Whitney Growth in Georgia Could Help Connecticut
Pratt and Whitney's announcement of an expansion in Georgia is expected to be beneficial for the operation in Connecticut. The engine maker, which is based in East Hartford and manufactures engines in Middletown, announced this week that it would invest $386 million in a new facility in Columbus, Georgia, where the company has had a presence for more than 30 years.
