Political patronage jobs cost Connecticut $300K

9 hrs ago

Chances are you've never heard of the candidates or reside outside their districts, but there is a reason every taxpayer should care about the three special elections on the calendar next Tuesday in Connecticut. Five of the six major party candidates on the ballot have qualified for a combined $308,242 in public campaign grants under the state's clean-elections program.

