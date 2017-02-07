Pence Casts Historic Tiebreaking Vote to Confirm DeVos
For the first time ever, the vice president was called to Capitol Hill to break a tie on a vote to confirm a member of the Cabinet. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the Senate for the first time since being sworn in just more than two weeks ago, and cast the tiebreaking vote, 51-50, to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next Education secretary.
