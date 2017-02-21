Parker's Maple Barn employee Kyle Gay pours maple tree sap into a...

Parker's Maple Barn employee Kyle Gay...

New Hampshire's maple syrup producers say they are feeling the impact of climate change, as winters become warmer and frigid nights so critical to their business become fewer. Producers joined climate experts and Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday to talk about the state's changing climate and how it is affecting one of the state's most important industries.

