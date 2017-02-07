Panera looking to hire for delivery s...

Panera looking to hire for delivery service at 8 Connecticut locations

Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A Rhode Island-based Panera Bread franchisee that operates 14 locations in Connecticut is looking to hire as many as 150 people as its restaurants begin to offer delivery. Officials with Howley Bread Group on Tuesday said they will begin holding job fairs in March to hire the drivers needed to begin offering the delivery service at eight of its Connecticut locations.

