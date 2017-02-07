Panera looking to hire for delivery service at 8 Connecticut locations
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A Rhode Island-based Panera Bread franchisee that operates 14 locations in Connecticut is looking to hire as many as 150 people as its restaurants begin to offer delivery. Officials with Howley Bread Group on Tuesday said they will begin holding job fairs in March to hire the drivers needed to begin offering the delivery service at eight of its Connecticut locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|17
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC