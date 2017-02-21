One Killed In East Haven Plane Crash ...

One Killed In East Haven Plane Crash Near Tweed Airport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday after a plane crash in East Haven near Tweed New Haven Airport, according to NBC Connecticut. The plane was from a Connecticut flight school, NBC Connecticut reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC