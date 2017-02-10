NWS confirms blizzard conditions for several towns in CT
The February Blizzard of 2017 is official. The National Weather Service in New York has confirmed that several towns in Connecticut saw blizzard conditions on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC