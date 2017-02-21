Nobel winner speaks in Danbury of pea...

Nobel winner speaks in Danbury of peace, diversity

Leymah Gbowee speaks at Western Connecticut State University on Friday as part of the Peace Jam conference. Gbowee, a Liberian peace activist, was awarded the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize for leading a women's peace movement that helped bring an end to the Second Liberian Civil War.

