New President at Connecticut Council for Philanthropy
Fortunato comes to CCP after 13 years at the Health and Environmental Funders Network , a national alliance of 60 philanthropic organizations based in Rockville, MD. As director of HEFN, she has managed its programming, outreach, and operations, promoting collaboration on shared goals among its members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC