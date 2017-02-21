Murphy calls for investigation after deaths at Connecticut sober houses
Following a recent string of overdoses that have occurred in Connecticut sober houses, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren , Orrin Hatch , and Marco Rubio have called on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate federal and state oversight of sober living homes, and determine whether additional oversight is necessary. In a letter to Comptroller General of the United States Gene Dodaro, Murphy outlined the gravity of the opioid epidemic in Connecticut and emphasized that a GAO review of sober homes would be helpful in understanding the role they play in helping Americans recover from substance use disorders.
